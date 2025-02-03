Surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Triggers Health Alarm in Pune

The Indian city of Pune is grappling with a health crisis as the tally of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases has hit 163, following five new detections, a health official said.

Five fatalities linked to the rare nerve disorder have been confirmed so far. Despite no new deaths on Monday, the number of confirmed GBS cases stands at 127. The suspected cases are distributed across Pune city, newly added villages, and surrounding regions, the official explained.

A total of 47 patients have been discharged, while another 47 remain in ICUs and 21 are on ventilator support. Health authorities are rigorously analyzing water samples, with eight sources found contaminated, as GBS triggers an immune response that can lead to paralysis.

