Left Menu

Maharashtra Faces Increasing Guillain-Barre Syndrome Concerns

The number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra has risen to 163, with recent detections in Pune. The state has reported five fatalities from the rare nerve disorder, and various patients remain hospitalized. Contaminated water sources are being investigated for links to the outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-02-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 08:16 IST
Maharashtra Faces Increasing Guillain-Barre Syndrome Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

The number of suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has reached 163 in Maharashtra, with 127 confirmed cases, as the rare nerve disorder was detected in five more individuals in Pune. The state has reported a total of five fatalities from the ailment, a health official announced on Monday.

The newly detected cases come from various regions, including Pune city, its neighboring villages under the Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune rural, and other districts. Among the 163, 47 patients have been discharged, while 47 remain in the ICU and 21 are on ventilator support.

In light of these health concerns, authorities have sent 168 water samples from different areas in Pune for comprehensive chemical and biological tests. Samples from eight water sources were found contaminated, raising concerns about their potential link to the outbreak of GBS, a condition where the immune system attacks peripheral nerves causing muscle weakness and paralysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025