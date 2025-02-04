Maharashtra Faces Increasing Guillain-Barre Syndrome Concerns

The number of suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) has reached 163 in Maharashtra, with 127 confirmed cases, as the rare nerve disorder was detected in five more individuals in Pune. The state has reported a total of five fatalities from the ailment, a health official announced on Monday.

The newly detected cases come from various regions, including Pune city, its neighboring villages under the Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune rural, and other districts. Among the 163, 47 patients have been discharged, while 47 remain in the ICU and 21 are on ventilator support.

In light of these health concerns, authorities have sent 168 water samples from different areas in Pune for comprehensive chemical and biological tests. Samples from eight water sources were found contaminated, raising concerns about their potential link to the outbreak of GBS, a condition where the immune system attacks peripheral nerves causing muscle weakness and paralysis.

