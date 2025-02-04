Rare 'Fetus in Fetu' Cases Unveiled in Maharashtra: Medical Marvel in India
A woman in Maharashtra recently underwent a unique medical case involving 'fetus in fetu', resulting in the successful removal of two fetuses from her newborn's abdomen. This rare condition was identified during a routine check-up, and experts noted it as one of the rarest medical occurrences globally.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking medical event, a woman from Buldhana district, Maharashtra, discovered during a routine check-up that her unborn child had the extremely rare 'fetus in fetu' condition. This anomaly involves a malformed fetus residing within another, a phenomenon witnessed in merely one in 500,000 cases globally.
The baby boy was born on February 1 at Buldhana Women's Hospital and was later relocated to a super specialty hospital in Amravati for specialized surgery. A dedicated team, led by Dr. Usha Gajbhiye, successfully removed the two fetuses from the child's abdomen, a significant medical achievement.
Dr. Prasad Agarwal, who initially identified the anomaly during a 35-week pregnancy scan, praised the efforts and vigilance of the team. Only approximately 200 such cases have been documented worldwide, with India accounting for around 10-15 instances, emphasizing the rarity of this medical condition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar Welcomes Om Birla with Warm Hospitality at Prestigious Conference
Justice Sought in Tragic Hospital Rape-Murder Case
Sanjoy Roy sentenced to life term till death by Kolkata court in rape and murder of on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Call for Justice: Protests Erupt Over RG Kar Hospital Verdict
Controversy Surrounds RG Kar Hospital Case Verdict