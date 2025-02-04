Left Menu

Rare 'Fetus in Fetu' Cases Unveiled in Maharashtra: Medical Marvel in India

A woman in Maharashtra recently underwent a unique medical case involving 'fetus in fetu', resulting in the successful removal of two fetuses from her newborn's abdomen. This rare condition was identified during a routine check-up, and experts noted it as one of the rarest medical occurrences globally.

In a groundbreaking medical event, a woman from Buldhana district, Maharashtra, discovered during a routine check-up that her unborn child had the extremely rare 'fetus in fetu' condition. This anomaly involves a malformed fetus residing within another, a phenomenon witnessed in merely one in 500,000 cases globally.

The baby boy was born on February 1 at Buldhana Women's Hospital and was later relocated to a super specialty hospital in Amravati for specialized surgery. A dedicated team, led by Dr. Usha Gajbhiye, successfully removed the two fetuses from the child's abdomen, a significant medical achievement.

Dr. Prasad Agarwal, who initially identified the anomaly during a 35-week pregnancy scan, praised the efforts and vigilance of the team. Only approximately 200 such cases have been documented worldwide, with India accounting for around 10-15 instances, emphasizing the rarity of this medical condition.

