Merck Shares Tumble Amid Gardasil Sales Pause in China

Shares of Merck experienced a significant drop following a surprising sales forecast for 2025, influenced by a temporary halt in Gardasil vaccine shipments to China. Despite receiving approval for male use there, Merck's revenue projections disappointed analysts, impacting its stock performance during early trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:37 IST
In a surprising turn, shares of Merck plummeted in early trading on Tuesday after the pharmaceutical giant unveiled a subdued 2025 sales forecast. This was partially attributed to a pause in shipments of Gardasil, its popular vaccine, to China.

The company plans to halt shipments to China until at least mid-year, without providing a detailed explanation in its recent earnings report. The decision comes despite a recent approval for Gardasil's use in Chinese males.

Despite a 19% rise in sales of its leading cancer drug Keytruda, Merck's projections for next year left analysts disappointed, leading to an 8% drop in stock value.

