Recovery and Investigation: The Mystery Illness of Rajouri

Eleven patients from Badhaal village in Rajouri have recovered from a mysterious illness. AIIMS, Delhi, investigated the area after 17 deaths, collecting environmental samples. The village remains a containment zone, with residents isolated and livestock cared for by official teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, eleven patients admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Rajouri have overcome an enigmatic illness and been discharged, officials confirmed Tuesday. The recovery follows a visit by an AIIMS, Delhi, medical team investigating a spate of deaths associated with the unidentified ailment.

The AIIMS team, led by Dr. M Srinivas, conducted a comprehensive examination, collected environmental samples, and interviewed affected individuals. Meanwhile, Rajouri's Deputy Commissioner, Abhishek Sharma, assessed the situation, discussing patient care strategies with hospital staff.

Badhaal village remains a containment zone under strict supervision. The populace is isolated, and livestock receives dedicated health support from government teams, ensuring community safety amid these unexplained health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

