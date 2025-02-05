Pioneering Spine & Sports Health in India: A Nordic Collaboration

nSure Healthy Spine has announced its collaboration with Nordic Health Finland to introduce advanced musculoskeletal health technology in India. The partnership will establish the first Center for Spine and Sports Health (CSSH) at Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, integrating state-of-the-art therapy devices.

The partnership includes a visit from Nordic Health technology inventors Mr. Arno Parviainen and Mrs. Sirkka Parviainen. Their expertise will aid in training nSure Healthy Spine's team to implement advanced assessments and injury prevention programs, significantly benefiting athletes and health seekers.

Nordic Health's CEO, Arno Parviainen, emphasized the transformative impact of this technology on spine and sports health in India, highlighting its role in injury prevention and performance enhancement. Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry, CEO of nSure Healthy Spine, reiterated the collaboration's commitment to providing world-class care.

