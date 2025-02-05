Left Menu

Spine Stimulation Sparks Hope for Muscle Degeneration

Researchers have shown that a spinal cord-stimulating implant, originally used for paralysis, may help restore muscle function in neuro-degenerative diseases like spinal muscle atrophy. The month-long study observed significant improvements in patients' muscle strength and movement, offering potential new avenues for treating such conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:23 IST
In a groundbreaking development, researchers have demonstrated that a spinal cord-stimulating implant, already being tested for paralysis, can temporarily enhance muscle function in patients with neuro-degenerative diseases like spinal muscle atrophy (SMA).

Assistant Professor Marco Capogrosso from the University of Pittsburgh led the research, showcasing the first evidence that spine stimulation might restore some muscle function, even in progressive diseases where improvement is typically elusive.

The study, published in Nature Medicine, reveals that patients experienced stronger muscle function, with some reclaiming abilities thought lost, pointing to a hopeful future for SMA treatment.

