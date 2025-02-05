Kerala Strengthens Health Systems with $2.4 Billion World Bank Loan

The Kerala government has secured a significant boost in its healthcare sector by approving a Rs 2,424.28 crore loan from the World Bank. The Kerala Health System Improvement Programme aims to radically transform healthcare delivery in the state.

The state Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has embraced the Programme for Results model to ensure efficient implementation. This initiative is focused on elevating the standard of healthcare and reducing preventable diseases among the populace.

Key elements of the project include developing systems to prevent non-communicable diseases, fortifying healthcare infrastructure, responding to climate and health challenges, and establishing robust emergency and trauma care networks. Special emphasis is on public health funding and digital health solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)