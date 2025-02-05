India Hosts 15th IMWP to Advance Global Pharmaceutical Standards

The 15th International Meeting of World Pharmacopoeias (IMWP) commenced today in India, hosted by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). The high-level meeting brings together global pharmacopoeial leaders, regulatory authorities, and industry experts to discuss pharmaceutical standards, harmonization efforts, and regulatory convergence for ensuring high-quality medicines worldwide.

Smt. Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, delivered the keynote address, reaffirming India’s commitment to global pharmaceutical standardization and regulatory alignment. She underscored India's pivotal role as the "Pharmacy of the World" and emphasized the need for international cooperation in ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines. She highlighted that the IMWP serves as a critical platform to promote collaboration, share best practices, and drive advancements in pharmacopoeial science.

As part of the event, Smt. Patel released the IPC Newsletter 2024 and a special IPC video film, showcasing India's progress in pharmacopoeial science and quality assurance efforts. The video, which provides insights into IPC’s contributions to pharmaceutical standardization, can be accessed at this link.

Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Standards Through Regulatory Collaboration

Addressing the forum, Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, emphasized the importance of global partnerships in enhancing pharmaceutical quality assurance. She reiterated India’s commitment to aligning its regulatory framework with international best practices to ensure widespread access to safe, effective, and high-quality medicines.

Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, IPC, and Drugs Controller General of India, highlighted the IPC’s role in setting global benchmarks for pharmacopoeial science. He spoke about key IPC initiatives, including the IP Online platform, which improves accessibility and usability of the Indian Pharmacopoeia standards. He emphasized how scientific advancements and regulatory cooperation are essential in shaping global pharmaceutical policies.

Dr. Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, praised India’s leadership in pharmacopoeial standard-setting and stressed the significance of regulatory harmonization in protecting patient safety and global public health.

Key Focus Areas of the 15th IMWP

The three-day conference will address crucial topics related to pharmaceutical regulation, impurity assessment, sustainability, and future governance of the IMWP. Discussions will include:

Updates on recommendations from the 14th IMWP, with a review of progress on global harmonization initiatives.

Challenges in impurity assessment (Q3) and the impact of ICH Q6 guidelines on pharmacopoeial monograph specifications.

Defining the IMWP Charter, aimed at establishing a long-term governance structure for the forum.

Strengthening collaboration between global pharmacopoeias and regulatory agencies, with updates from the Pharmacopoeial Discussion Group (PDG).

Promoting environmental sustainability in pharmacopoeial practices and pharmaceutical manufacturing standards.

Finalizing reports for the 15th IMWP and setting the stage for preparatory discussions for the 16th IMWP.

Global Impact of the 15th IMWP

The meeting will play a pivotal role in reinforcing pharmacopoeias as critical instruments for ensuring pharmaceutical quality, safety, and efficacy. The outcomes of the discussions will influence future policy decisions and enhance collaboration among global regulatory bodies.

The 15th International Meeting of World Pharmacopoeias will continue over the next three days and conclude on February 7, 2025. The deliberations at this event will shape the future of global pharmacopoeial cooperation, regulatory harmonization, and pharmaceutical quality assurance.