Uncertainty Clouds USAID's Indonesian Health Partnership Amid U.S. Revamp

Indonesia's health partnerships with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) are currently on hold, casting doubt over their future and raising concerns about health initiatives in the nation. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin announced the suspension on Thursday, leaving questions about permanent discontinuation unresolved.

The potential reorganization of USAID into the State Department is a significant shift led by the Trump administration. This move, aligned with an "America First" agenda, could lead to a reduced workforce and budget realignment. The halt in foreign aid is critical for Indonesia's campaign against HIV and tuberculosis, which are now leading infectious killers in 2023.

Indonesian projects with USAID involved $800 million in investment since 2020. Health Analyst Olivia Herlinda highlighted the importance of USAID in addressing health concerns, including maternal and child health and pandemic readiness. Meanwhile, Indonesia is launching a wide-reaching health screening program for 220 million citizens to preempt early deaths with a significant government investment.

