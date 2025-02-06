Left Menu

Dr Reddy's and Shanghai Henlius Join Forces for Cancer Breakthrough

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has signed a license deal with Shanghai Henlius Biotech to develop and market HLX15, an investigational cancer drug. Henlius will handle development and manufacturing, potentially earning up to USD 131.6 million. Dr Reddy's holds marketing rights for the US and Europe.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced on Thursday that its subsidiary has forged a strategic partnership with Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc, aiming to advance the development and commercialization of an innovative cancer medication.

The agreement pertains to HLX15, a biosimilar candidate for the well-known treatments Darzalex and Darzalex Faspro. This investigational product is a recombinant anti-CD38 fully human monoclonal antibody injection, available in both intravenous and subcutaneous forms.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech will oversee the development and production and expects to earn up to USD 131.6 million, which includes an upfront payment of USD 33 million as well as additional milestone payments. Dr Reddy’s will secure exclusive rights for selling HLX15 in the US and European markets.

