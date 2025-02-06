U.S. Aid Freeze Threatens Africa's Health Battle

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Jean Kaseya, is sounding the alarm over the United States' aid freeze. He is set to address U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the potential impacts on health initiatives across Africa.

Kaseya warned that the aid suspension could exacerbate disease outbreaks such as HIV and mpox, the latter being compounded by conflict in eastern Congo. The hold on funding, he fears, could result in millions of preventable deaths annually if not addressed.

In his efforts to mobilize a response, Kaseya has reached out to African leaders, emphasizing the need for immediate solutions to cover the financial shortfall. The situation poses a global risk, with potential for disease mutations to trigger widespread pandemics, impacting not only Africa but also the United States.

