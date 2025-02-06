U.S. Aid Freeze Threatens Africa's Disease Response, Warns CDC Chief

Africa's leading public health official is sounding the alarm over a U.S. aid freeze, which he warns threatens millions of lives across the continent. Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), plans to express these concerns to the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, particularly focusing on the impact of the freeze on combating diseases such as HIV and the potential escalation of an mpox pandemic, especially amid ongoing conflicts in eastern Congo.

Kaseya highlighted his acute concern upon learning about the pause in financial support. In a recent letter to African leaders, he stressed the urgency of securing new funds, predicting that millions of preventable deaths could occur annually without immediate action. He urged that the U.S. and other nations must not ignore the lessons learned during the COVID pandemic, as neglecting Africa's health crises could have global repercussions, including potential pandemics.

Conflicts in areas like eastern Congo are already hindering responses to outbreaks like mpox, measles, and cholera. Vaccine distribution is stalled due to security problems, leaving critical doses, including those donated by Japan, stranded. With Africa CDC facing a $200 million shortfall against its $1.1 billion funding goal to tackle mpox, Kaseya called for the quick lifting of the aid freeze, acknowledging a minor waiver for essential aid was implemented under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

