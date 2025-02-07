Left Menu

Cracking the Egg Myth: New Study Challenges Cholesterol Concerns

A new study conducted by researchers analyzing the ASPREE study data reveals that consuming eggs can support heart health in older adults. Eating eggs 1–6 times per week significantly reduces the risk of death from heart disease and overall mortality, debunking long-held cholesterol myths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Queensland | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:43 IST
A recent investigation into the health impacts of egg consumption in older adults has yielded surprising results, dispelling common beliefs about cholesterol and heart disease. The study, rooted in the ASPREE data, challenges the notion that eggs significantly raise cholesterol levels, showing a marked benefit instead.

Involving over 8,000 participants, the study found those eating eggs 1–6 times per week had a 29% lower risk of heart disease-related deaths. Contrary to previous assumptions, daily egg consumption did not correlate with increased mortality, prompting a reevaluation of long-held dietary guidelines.

Notably, researchers published their findings in a peer-reviewed journal, ensuring the rigor and credibility of the study. Yet, as it relied on self-reported data, further analysis is necessary to fully understand how eggs influence overall health beyond mortality rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

