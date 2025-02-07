A recent investigation into the health impacts of egg consumption in older adults has yielded surprising results, dispelling common beliefs about cholesterol and heart disease. The study, rooted in the ASPREE data, challenges the notion that eggs significantly raise cholesterol levels, showing a marked benefit instead.

Involving over 8,000 participants, the study found those eating eggs 1–6 times per week had a 29% lower risk of heart disease-related deaths. Contrary to previous assumptions, daily egg consumption did not correlate with increased mortality, prompting a reevaluation of long-held dietary guidelines.

Notably, researchers published their findings in a peer-reviewed journal, ensuring the rigor and credibility of the study. Yet, as it relied on self-reported data, further analysis is necessary to fully understand how eggs influence overall health beyond mortality rates.

