Santorini's Seismic Alert: Greece's Emergency Response

The Greek island of Santorini has experienced increased seismic activity, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged calm and assured residents of substantial state support. More than 10,000 residents have evacuated, and authorities are prioritizing preparedness and prevention measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:45 IST
The Greek island of Santorini is currently under heightened scrutiny as authorities monitor a surge in seismic activity. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed the nation on Friday, emphasizing the need for calm and adherence to civil protection guidelines.

The government has declared a state of emergency after the island experienced a series of earthquakes, prompting the evacuation of over 10,000 residents and workers. This development highlights the urgency of the situation and the importance of robust response measures.

During his visit to Santorini, Mitsotakis reassured the public of the government's support, stressing the significance of readiness and preventative strategies. He expressed hope that the seismic disturbances would conclude swiftly, allowing the island to return to its usual pace of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

