Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds: Trump's Aid Freeze Impacting Refugees

The humanitarian impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's freeze on foreign aid is being felt acutely on the Myanmar-Thai border. A Burmese refugee, Pe Kha Lau, 71, died following the closure of a U.S.-funded hospital due to the cessation of aid directed by Trump's administration.

The hospital, alongside several others in refugee camps, shuttered after receiving a 'stop-work' order from the U.S. State Department. The halt in aid predominantly affects those displaced from Myanmar, a country in disarray since a military takeover in 2021 resulted in thousands of deaths and over 3.5 million displaced, according to the United Nations.

Refugee groups and Thai officials are now scrambling to replace the critical services once provided by U.S. aid, but challenges remain significant. Aid efforts globally are also faltering under the spending freeze, revealing the wide-reaching consequences of the Trump administration's decision to cut back on international humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)