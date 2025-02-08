Chaos Looms: SAMDCOT Opposes Cadre Merger in Health Colleges

The State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers has firmly opposed the proposed cadre merger policy for medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh, raising concerns about potential chaos and destabilization.

SAMDCOT argues that the policy will undermine patient care and threaten research continuity by introducing inconsistencies in faculty seniority and effectiveness.

They urge the government to shift focus towards improving infrastructure and faculty development instead of pursuing disruptive mergers.

