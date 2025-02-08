Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives in Southern Mexico

More than three dozen people died in a bus accident in southern Mexico. The incident took place on a route between Cancun and Tabasco. Local authorities, including Comalcalco's mayor, have expressed condolences and offered support to federal and state entities for necessary aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 22:55 IST
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives in Southern Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating accident in southern Mexico has claimed the lives of more than three dozen people, according to local media reports on Saturday. The tragedy involved a bus traveling between Cancun and Tabasco.

Authorities extended their sympathies to the victims' families, as officials worked to manage the situation on the ground.

Ovidio Peralta, mayor of the town of Comalcalco in Tabasco, stated, "We are attentive to the federal and state authorities to help with whatever they request," underscoring the region's readiness to assist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025