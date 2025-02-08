Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives in Southern Mexico

A devastating accident in southern Mexico has claimed the lives of more than three dozen people, according to local media reports on Saturday. The tragedy involved a bus traveling between Cancun and Tabasco.

Authorities extended their sympathies to the victims' families, as officials worked to manage the situation on the ground.

Ovidio Peralta, mayor of the town of Comalcalco in Tabasco, stated, "We are attentive to the federal and state authorities to help with whatever they request," underscoring the region's readiness to assist.

(With inputs from agencies.)