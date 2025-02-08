Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives in Southern Mexico
More than three dozen people died in a bus accident in southern Mexico. The incident took place on a route between Cancun and Tabasco. Local authorities, including Comalcalco's mayor, have expressed condolences and offered support to federal and state entities for necessary aid.
A devastating accident in southern Mexico has claimed the lives of more than three dozen people, according to local media reports on Saturday. The tragedy involved a bus traveling between Cancun and Tabasco.
Authorities extended their sympathies to the victims' families, as officials worked to manage the situation on the ground.
Ovidio Peralta, mayor of the town of Comalcalco in Tabasco, stated, "We are attentive to the federal and state authorities to help with whatever they request," underscoring the region's readiness to assist.
