AIIMS to Revolutionize Biomedical Waste Management with Automated Conversion Rig

AIIMS will receive Srjanam, an automated rig designed to convert pathogenic biomedical waste into soil additives, reducing reliance on incinerators. Developed by CSIR-NIIST, the technology offers an efficient, eco-friendly solution for waste management, ensuring safety and minimizing risks associated with current disposal methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 11:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is poised to enhance biomedical waste management with the introduction of 'Srjanam', an automated conversion rig. This groundbreaking technology, developed by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, aims to transform pathogenic waste into value-added soil additives.

Commissioned by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, the Srjanam equipment can handle 400 kg of waste daily, converting 10 kg into additives in its initial phase. The innovation seeks to replace costly, hazardous incineration practices with a safer, more sustainable alternative.

Experts have validated this technology's effectiveness and safety, positioning it for full-scale implementation. As India grapples with 743 tonnes of daily biomedical waste, Srjanam offers a significant advancement in eco-friendly disposal methods, promising to mitigate public health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

