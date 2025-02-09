Understanding Hypospadias: A Common Pediatric Condition in Male Newborns

A resident of Gurugram, Neelam gave birth to a baby boy, leading to a medical revelation. The doctors discovered the newborn had an unusual urinary opening, indicating a condition known as hypospadias. This penile defect, occurring in approximately 1 lakh Indian male newborns annually, has been confirmed based on data from the 2011 Census.

The condition results in the opening of the urine tube forming before the penis tip, and often presents with an underdeveloped foreskin or curvature, explained Dr Prabudh Goel of AIIMS-Delhi. He highlighted that surgical intervention, usually performed between six to 18 months of age, is often required to correct the anomaly and ensure normal urinary function.

Dr Shandip Kumar Sinha of Medanta Hospital noted that the condition may be linked to maternal progesterone exposure during pregnancy or genetic factors. Hypospadias diagnosis typically occurs shortly after birth. Experts emphasize that surgical treatment aims to reconstruct a straight penis, ensuring normal urination and sexual function in later life.

(With inputs from agencies.)