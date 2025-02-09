Kerala Advances in Blood Transfusion with Rare Donor Registry
The Kerala Blood Transfusion Council has unveiled the Rare Blood Donor Registry, aimed at addressing challenges in finding blood matches for transfusions. The initiative, announced by State Health Minister Veena George, seeks to identify rare blood group donors and plans expansion across India, currently holding 3,000 registered donors.
In a significant move for healthcare services, the Kerala Blood Transfusion Council has introduced the Rare Blood Donor Registry, a comprehensive database targeting donors with rare blood groups.
This development, announced by State Health Minister Veena George, addresses persistent challenges in locating appropriate blood matches for transfusions and involves coordinated efforts with medical colleges statewide.
The initiative, already amassing 3,000 rare donor registrations, is set to expand throughout Kerala and eventually nationwide, promising enhanced accessibility to crucial transfusion services.
