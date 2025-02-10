Left Menu

Health Headlines: From Flu Surge to Transgender Care Controversies

In recent health news, Trump's administration reversed its stance on Tennessee's ban on transgender care for minors. China's regulator assures local generic drug quality. Trump recalls CDC research papers, causing disruptions. US clinics face funding issues. Aid for TB and malaria to restart. Flu at 15-year high. FDA approves new infection treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has retracted its previous opposition to Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, informing the Supreme Court that the ban is lawful. This reversal aligns with conservative justices' early indications to uphold the ruling amid President Biden's appeal of the law.

In China, the NHSA has defended their local generic drugs against quality concerns raised, asserting that investigations have found no validity to these claims. The efficacy of generics has been deemed consistent with original drugs, ensuring public trust in healthcare services.

American scientists face challenges following a Trump directive to review proposed CDC research papers for compliance with new federal content standards. This policy review has put numerous scientific publications in uncertainty, impacting collaborations with external academic entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

