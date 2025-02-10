The Trump administration has retracted its previous opposition to Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, informing the Supreme Court that the ban is lawful. This reversal aligns with conservative justices' early indications to uphold the ruling amid President Biden's appeal of the law.

In China, the NHSA has defended their local generic drugs against quality concerns raised, asserting that investigations have found no validity to these claims. The efficacy of generics has been deemed consistent with original drugs, ensuring public trust in healthcare services.

American scientists face challenges following a Trump directive to review proposed CDC research papers for compliance with new federal content standards. This policy review has put numerous scientific publications in uncertainty, impacting collaborations with external academic entities.

