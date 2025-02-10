Tense Showdown in Ecuador's Presidential Race

Ecuador's presidential election appears to be on course for an April runoff, with current trends showing a tight race. Daniel Noboa, the incumbent, leads Luisa Gonzalez by less than 1%, according to the head of the national electoral council, Diana Atamaint.

This marks a recurring face-off between Noboa and Gonzalez, who also competed in a 2023 runoff. The electoral council's latest announcement follows the preliminary counting of votes, indicating a split electorate.

The narrow margin underscores a politically divided nation and sets the stage for another intense electoral battle between the two seasoned political rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)