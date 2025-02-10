Left Menu

Tense Showdown in Ecuador's Presidential Race

Ecuador's presidential election is likely headed for a runoff in April if the current vote trend holds. Incumbent Daniel Noboa is leading leftist Luisa Gonzalez by less than 1%, according to Diana Atamaint, head of the national electoral council. The two candidates faced each other in a previous runoff in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 09:12 IST
Tense Showdown in Ecuador's Presidential Race

Ecuador's presidential election appears to be on course for an April runoff, with current trends showing a tight race. Daniel Noboa, the incumbent, leads Luisa Gonzalez by less than 1%, according to the head of the national electoral council, Diana Atamaint.

This marks a recurring face-off between Noboa and Gonzalez, who also competed in a 2023 runoff. The electoral council's latest announcement follows the preliminary counting of votes, indicating a split electorate.

The narrow margin underscores a politically divided nation and sets the stage for another intense electoral battle between the two seasoned political rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Championship Dreams Dashed by Bethell's Injury

England's Championship Dreams Dashed by Bethell's Injury

 India
2
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
3
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
4
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025