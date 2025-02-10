Nationwide Campaign Intensifies to Eradicate Lymphatic Filariasis
Union Health Minister J P Nadda has urged states to actively monitor the Lymphatic Filariasis elimination campaign by involving political leaders and leveraging digital platforms for data collection. The campaign targets 111 districts with door-to-door drug administration to combat the disease caused by parasitic worms.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda called upon states and union territories on Monday to bolster their efforts in the Lymphatic Filariasis elimination campaign. During the launch of the annual nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) initiative, Nadda stressed the importance of involving political and administrative leaders across identified districts.
Addressing a video conference with state health ministers and senior officials from 13 endemic states, Nadda advocated for a comprehensive government approach. He urged the inclusion of various ministries and departments to lend support to the campaign's efforts.
Nadda highlighted the role of elected representatives, including MLAs and MLCs, and Panchayati Raj Institutions in mobilizing communities for effective MDA activity implementation. He further recommended the use of digital platforms for tracking drug administration data, identifying campaign gaps, and detecting drug shortages. The campaign spans 111 districts, targeting the elimination of the parasitic worm-caused disease.
