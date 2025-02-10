Left Menu

India's Fight Against Lymphatic Filariasis: A Commitment to Eradication by 2027

India is committed to eradicating Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027 with a nationwide Mass Drug Administration campaign. The government urges community involvement and aims for high coverage in endemic districts. Efforts include intersectoral collaboration and integration of care services to improve treatment and prevention.

India is set on a path to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027. Union Health Minister, J P Nadda, emphasized community involvement during the launch of a Mass Drug Administration campaign targeting the disease across the country.

Aimed at high coverage, the initiative will reach 111 endemic districts, offering filaria prevention medications door-to-door. Nadda highlighted the significance of surpassing the Sustainable Development Goal timeline for eradicating the condition.

Efforts include integrating care services in health facilities and fostering intersectoral cooperation to ensure campaign success and support those affected. The goal is to transform lives and realize a disease-free India.

