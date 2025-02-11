Wedding Feast Mayhem: 40 Sickened by Alleged Food Poisoning

Reports surfaced from Faridpur village of a wedding feast gone awry, where approximately 40 attendees fell ill after consuming the celebratory meal. Authorities confirmed the incident on Tuesday, highlighting food poisoning as the alleged cause.

Emergency services transported several individuals to Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, ensuring they received proper treatment for symptoms of stomach ache, dizziness, and vomiting.

Thakurdwara Sub Divisional Magistrate Preeti Singh informed that the mishap was reported Monday at 8.30 pm, marred during the wedding ceremony of local teacher Rajpal Singh's son. Swift medical assistance facilitated the recovery of those affected, who were later discharged from health centers.

