Wedding Feast Mayhem: 40 Sickened by Alleged Food Poisoning

Approximately 40 individuals fell ill, allegedly due to food poisoning, after attending a wedding in Faridpur village. The sick attendees were transported for treatment to nearby centers in Uttarakhand. The incident, which involved symptoms like vomiting and dizziness, was reported to have occurred during the banquet of a local teacher's son's wedding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reports surfaced from Faridpur village of a wedding feast gone awry, where approximately 40 attendees fell ill after consuming the celebratory meal. Authorities confirmed the incident on Tuesday, highlighting food poisoning as the alleged cause.

Emergency services transported several individuals to Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, ensuring they received proper treatment for symptoms of stomach ache, dizziness, and vomiting.

Thakurdwara Sub Divisional Magistrate Preeti Singh informed that the mishap was reported Monday at 8.30 pm, marred during the wedding ceremony of local teacher Rajpal Singh's son. Swift medical assistance facilitated the recovery of those affected, who were later discharged from health centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

