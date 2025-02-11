Left Menu

Ebola Outbreak in Uganda: Rising Cases Amid Heightened Surveillance

Ebola cases in Uganda have increased to nine, with 265 people in quarantine. The outbreak's first victim, a male nurse, remains the only fatality. The Health Ministry states eight patients are stable. Authorities are conducting a study for the Sudan strain vaccine as they investigate the outbreak's source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Uganda

Health authorities in Uganda have reported a rise in Ebola cases, reaching nine, with 265 individuals under quarantine. The outbreak's first victim was a male nurse who passed away the day before the epidemic was declared. He remains the only fatality so far.

Currently, eight other patients are receiving medical attention and are reportedly in stable condition. Of these, seven are admitted to the main public hospital in Kampala, while one is receiving treatment in the eastern district of Mbale. Officials assure that the situation is under control amid intensified monitoring efforts.

In an attempt to curb the spread of the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine, researchers have initiated a clinical study exploring the safety and efficacy of a trial vaccine. The outbreak's source is under investigation, with Kampala's population mobility being a factor of concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

