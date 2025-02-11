Ebola Outbreak in Uganda: Rising Cases Amid Heightened Surveillance

Health authorities in Uganda have reported a rise in Ebola cases, reaching nine, with 265 individuals under quarantine. The outbreak's first victim was a male nurse who passed away the day before the epidemic was declared. He remains the only fatality so far.

Currently, eight other patients are receiving medical attention and are reportedly in stable condition. Of these, seven are admitted to the main public hospital in Kampala, while one is receiving treatment in the eastern district of Mbale. Officials assure that the situation is under control amid intensified monitoring efforts.

In an attempt to curb the spread of the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no approved vaccine, researchers have initiated a clinical study exploring the safety and efficacy of a trial vaccine. The outbreak's source is under investigation, with Kampala's population mobility being a factor of concern.

