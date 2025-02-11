Health Initiative in Andaman and Nicobar: The 10% Oil Reduction Movement
The Directorate of Health Services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands urges residents to reduce edible oil consumption by 10%. This initiative, led by Health Educator Yusuf, aims to combat obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and promote healthier lifestyles through awareness campaigns and community engagement.
In a move to enhance public health, the Directorate of Health Services in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has initiated a campaign urging residents to cut down their edible oil consumption by 10%.
Led by Health Educator Yusuf, the campaign seeks to raise awareness about the dangers of excessive oil intake, junk food consumption, and resulting health issues like obesity and heart diseases.
Dr. Avijit Roy, a Public Health Specialist, highlights the broader benefits of this initiative, including reducing the use of agrochemicals and water in agriculture while diminishing greenhouse gas emissions.
