Left Menu

Health Initiative in Andaman and Nicobar: The 10% Oil Reduction Movement

The Directorate of Health Services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands urges residents to reduce edible oil consumption by 10%. This initiative, led by Health Educator Yusuf, aims to combat obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and promote healthier lifestyles through awareness campaigns and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:37 IST
Health Initiative in Andaman and Nicobar: The 10% Oil Reduction Movement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance public health, the Directorate of Health Services in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has initiated a campaign urging residents to cut down their edible oil consumption by 10%.

Led by Health Educator Yusuf, the campaign seeks to raise awareness about the dangers of excessive oil intake, junk food consumption, and resulting health issues like obesity and heart diseases.

Dr. Avijit Roy, a Public Health Specialist, highlights the broader benefits of this initiative, including reducing the use of agrochemicals and water in agriculture while diminishing greenhouse gas emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025