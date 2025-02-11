Data Wipeout: The Battle to Preserve Essential Government Information

Following a series of executive orders from President Donald Trump, crucial data concerning environmental policies and marginalized communities is being removed from U.S. government websites. Researchers are sounding the alarm, stressing that this could pose significant risks to public health and environmental justice.

Health data, including indices quantifying health disparities, has been taken offline by federal agencies, prompting lawsuits aimed at halting these changes. Activists and academics are working to archive this information, highlighting the importance of preserving such data for research and policy-making.

Organizations argue that without access to accurate data, efforts to implement effective public health measures could be severely hindered. Meanwhile, the rapid pace of data removal under the new administration has intensified the urgency of these preservation efforts.

