Procter & Gamble's Impressive Q4: Revenue and Profit Surge

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has announced a significant 17.33% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 268.59 crore for the December 2024 quarter. This rise was bolstered by a strong range of products and effective consumer-focused innovations.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a 10% boost, climbing to Rs 1,247.63 crore, compared to Rs 1,133.43 crore in the same quarter last year. The firm attributes this growth to its enticing portfolio and excellent retail execution.

Operating within the healthcare and feminine care segments, PGHH's brands like Vicks and Whisper contributed to these positive results. However, the company's shares saw a slight dip, closing at Rs 13,933.20 on Tuesday on the BSE, marking a 1.19% decrease from the previous closing.

