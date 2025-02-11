Nine Children Hospitalized for Suspected Castor Seed Poisoning

Nine children, aged between 4 and 7, were rushed to a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday due to suspected poisoning from consuming castor seeds, according to official reports.

An official from Shatabdi Hospital reported that, initially, four out of the nine children required ventilator support but were later stabilized. All nine hail from the Kurar area of Malad.

The group included five girls who experienced symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. Despite the scare, their condition has improved and is now stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)