Nine Children Hospitalized for Suspected Castor Seed Poisoning

Nine children in Mumbai were hospitalized after eating castor seeds. Initially, four were put on ventilators, but their conditions stabilized. The children, residents of Malad's Kurar area, experienced symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea before receiving care at Shatabdi Hospital.

Updated: 11-02-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:11 IST
Nine children, aged between 4 and 7, were rushed to a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday due to suspected poisoning from consuming castor seeds, according to official reports.

An official from Shatabdi Hospital reported that, initially, four out of the nine children required ventilator support but were later stabilized. All nine hail from the Kurar area of Malad.

The group included five girls who experienced symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. Despite the scare, their condition has improved and is now stable.

