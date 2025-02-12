Pune's GBS Cases Surge to 197 Amid Health Concerns

Health officials in Pune have reported a troubling increase in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, reaching a total of 197, with five new cases identified on Tuesday.

The condition, which sees the immune system attacking peripheral nerves, has been confirmed in 172 instances, affecting areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation and beyond.

While 104 of those diagnosed have been discharged, many remain in critical condition, and the region's death toll linked to GBS holds at seven, as concerns mount over this rare nerve disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)