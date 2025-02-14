Sikkim Initiates New Health-Logistic Support Facility
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated a healthcare support facility in Siliguri, West Bengal, designed to assist patients from Sikkim receiving treatment in local hospitals. This three-storey facility offers accommodation for patients and their families, demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive patient support.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated a new health-logistic support facility in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Friday. This initiative aims to assist families from Sikkim who accompany patients undergoing medical treatment in the city's hospitals.
The facility spans three storeys and provides comfortable accommodations for patients and their relatives during their stay in Siliguri. The project is a testament to the Sikkim government's commitment to ensuring comprehensive healthcare support for its citizens.
The facility, currently managed under the supervision of the Gareeb Jankalyan Prakoshtha of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party at Champasari, marks a significant development in providing essential medical logistic assistance to people from Sikkim.
