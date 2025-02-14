Left Menu

Sikkim Initiates New Health-Logistic Support Facility

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated a healthcare support facility in Siliguri, West Bengal, designed to assist patients from Sikkim receiving treatment in local hospitals. This three-storey facility offers accommodation for patients and their families, demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive patient support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:20 IST
Sikkim Initiates New Health-Logistic Support Facility
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated a new health-logistic support facility in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Friday. This initiative aims to assist families from Sikkim who accompany patients undergoing medical treatment in the city's hospitals.

The facility spans three storeys and provides comfortable accommodations for patients and their relatives during their stay in Siliguri. The project is a testament to the Sikkim government's commitment to ensuring comprehensive healthcare support for its citizens.

The facility, currently managed under the supervision of the Gareeb Jankalyan Prakoshtha of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party at Champasari, marks a significant development in providing essential medical logistic assistance to people from Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025