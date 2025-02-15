Left Menu

Mysterious Village Deaths: Isolation Ends for Many

In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, 32 villagers returned home from isolation after mysterious deaths plagued Badhaal village. Between December and January, 17 individuals, including 13 children, died suspiciously. Suspected neurotoxins are under investigation. Despite ongoing research, the community received comprehensive support, and 18 villagers remain under observation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, 32 villagers from the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir returned to their homes after being isolated due to mysterious deaths that had swept through their community.

Between December 7 and January 19, 17 people, including 13 children, from three different families in the remote Badhaal village succumbed under mysterious circumstances. Experts suspect that a neurotoxin in the food chain might be the cause; however, investigations are still ongoing.

On Saturday, authorities allowed at least 350 individuals from 70 families to return home from isolation centers. While 32 villagers left a separate facility at Government Medical College Hospital, 18 remain under observation. Local authorities ensured adequate support at separation centers and managed the livestock of affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

