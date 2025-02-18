Delayed Help-Seeking for Mental Health: A 12-Year Wait for Australians

Australians face an alarming average delay of 12 years before seeking treatment for mental health and substance use disorders, according to recent research. The analysis highlights significant disparities in seeking help based on disorder type and demographics, resulting in escalated severity and treatment complexity.

The 2020–22 Australian National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing revealed that individuals with mood disorders waited an average of three years, while those with substance use issues waited around eight years. Anxiety disorders, particularly social anxiety, presented the longest delays with an average of 11 years.

The study underscores the importance of increasing awareness, tackling stigma, and enhancing the accessibility of mental health services. Addressing these gaps could lead to earlier interventions, ultimately normalizing the treatment of mental health conditions akin to physical health consultations.

