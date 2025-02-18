Pope Francis Misses Holy Year Events Due to Illness
Pope Francis will miss this weekend's Holy Year events due to illness. The Vatican announced the 88-year-old pontiff has a respiratory infection and is currently in Rome's Gemelli hospital. His absence is a significant moment during these important religious festivities.
Pope Francis will not attend this weekend's Holy Year events, according to a statement from the Vatican on Tuesday, citing ongoing health issues.
The 88-year-old leader of the Catholic Church has been battling a respiratory infection for over a week and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital last Friday.
This development marks a significant moment as the pontiff misses out on the key religious ceremonies of the Holy Year.
