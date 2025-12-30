Left Menu

Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for leveraging religious activities for political gains, specifically pointing to a proposed Mahakal temple in West Bengal. Chouhan emphasized that religious faith should not be used as a political tool, especially as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:09 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for planning a Mahakal temple in her state, suggesting that religious activities are strategically utilized for electoral advantage.

Chouhan remarked that while temples and religious rituals are fundamentally matters of faith, they become central to the agenda of some political leaders only as elections near. He cited that these individuals remain silent when religious institutions are attacked, but become vocally religious as polls loom.

As the political landscape gears up for West Bengal's assembly elections in March-April 2026, Chouhan asserted that the practice of faith should be genuine and not politically motivated. The BJP, as the main Opposition party, stresses the importance of respecting religious sentiments beyond mere electoral gain.

