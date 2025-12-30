Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for planning a Mahakal temple in her state, suggesting that religious activities are strategically utilized for electoral advantage.

Chouhan remarked that while temples and religious rituals are fundamentally matters of faith, they become central to the agenda of some political leaders only as elections near. He cited that these individuals remain silent when religious institutions are attacked, but become vocally religious as polls loom.

As the political landscape gears up for West Bengal's assembly elections in March-April 2026, Chouhan asserted that the practice of faith should be genuine and not politically motivated. The BJP, as the main Opposition party, stresses the importance of respecting religious sentiments beyond mere electoral gain.