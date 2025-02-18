Maharashtra Faces Alarming Rise in Gullain-Barre Syndrome Cases
Maharashtra has reported 211 cases of Gullain-Barre Syndrome, a serious nerve disorder. Out of these, 183 cases have been confirmed. The condition affects the peripheral nerves causing muscle weakness and other issues. So far, 139 patients have been discharged, whereas 39 remain in the ICU with some on ventilators.
Maharashtra has been grappling with an unsettling increase in Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, as the count reached 211 this Tuesday, according to state officials.
Of the reported cases, 183 have been confirmed as the rare neurological disorder that leads to muscle weakness and loss of sensation.
According to the state health department, 139 patients have been discharged, 39 remain in the ICU, and 18 require ventilator support. There have been nine deaths related to GBS, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.
