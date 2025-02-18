Maharashtra Faces Alarming Rise in Gullain-Barre Syndrome Cases

Maharashtra has been grappling with an unsettling increase in Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, as the count reached 211 this Tuesday, according to state officials.

Of the reported cases, 183 have been confirmed as the rare neurological disorder that leads to muscle weakness and loss of sensation.

According to the state health department, 139 patients have been discharged, 39 remain in the ICU, and 18 require ventilator support. There have been nine deaths related to GBS, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

