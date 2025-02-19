Left Menu

Pope Francis Hospitalized: Understanding the Risks of Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis, aged 88, is hospitalized for double pneumonia, affecting both lungs, following a respiratory infection. Pneumonia, a leading global cause of death, inflames lung sacs, causing severe symptoms, particularly risky in elderly and those with underlying conditions. Treatment includes antibiotics, antiviral drugs, and supportive hospital care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:00 IST
Pope Francis Hospitalized: Understanding the Risks of Double Pneumonia
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pope Francis, the 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church, is currently hospitalized due to double pneumonia, which is an inflammation affecting both lungs. This follows a recent respiratory infection, compounding the severity due to the Pope's previous lung condition.

Pneumonia is a significant health concern globally. It inflames the lung sacs, which then fill with pus and fluid, causing painful breathing and restricting oxygen intake. Symptoms like coughing, fever, and confusion can escalate, especially in older adults or those with pre-existing health issues.

While common, with millions affected annually, pneumonia's risks intensify for the elderly and those with prior lung complications. Pope Francis's condition was further complicated by it being polymicrobial, requiring complex treatments including antibiotics, corticosteroids, and additional medications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

