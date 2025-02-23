Revolutionizing Oncology: India's Ambitious Plan for Daycare Cancer Centres
The Indian government plans to set up daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals within three years, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 3,200 crore. These centres aim to enhance access to cancer care, especially in rural areas, by providing chemotherapy and awareness programs, thus alleviating pressure on tertiary-care centres.
In a significant move towards improving cancer care, the Indian government has launched a survey to evaluate infrastructure gaps in district hospitals for the establishment of daycare cancer centres.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech, affirmed the initiative, which is expected to be operational in three years with an estimated cost of Rs 3,200 crore. Approximately 200 centres will be inaugurated by the 2025-26 fiscal year.
These centres are designed to provide accessible cancer treatment and awareness programs, particularly in rural areas. This development aims to lessen the burdens on tertiary-care facilities, allowing them to concentrate on more complex medical cases.
