Revolutionizing Oncology: India's Ambitious Plan for Daycare Cancer Centres

In a significant move towards improving cancer care, the Indian government has launched a survey to evaluate infrastructure gaps in district hospitals for the establishment of daycare cancer centres.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech, affirmed the initiative, which is expected to be operational in three years with an estimated cost of Rs 3,200 crore. Approximately 200 centres will be inaugurated by the 2025-26 fiscal year.

These centres are designed to provide accessible cancer treatment and awareness programs, particularly in rural areas. This development aims to lessen the burdens on tertiary-care facilities, allowing them to concentrate on more complex medical cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)