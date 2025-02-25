Mysterious Illness Sparks Concern in Northwestern Congo

In northwestern Congo, an unknown illness has claimed over 50 lives, raising alarms among local healthcare professionals and the World Health Organization (WHO) as of Monday.

The rapid progression of symptoms, resulting in death within 48 hours, is of significant concern, according to Serge Ngalebato, medical director at Bikoro Hospital, a key regional monitoring centre.

The initial outbreak emerged on January 21, with 419 reported cases and 53 deaths. The WHO has linked the first outbreak in Boloko to the consumption of a bat that led to three children's death with hemorrhagic fever symptoms. While outbreaks of animal-to-human transmitted diseases have increased by 60% in Africa over the last decade, tests have so far ruled out common hemorrhagic fevers, with some samples testing positive for malaria.

