Mysterious Illness Sparks Concern in Northwestern Congo

An unidentified illness in northwestern Congo has resulted in over 50 fatalities, with symptoms leading to death in 48 hours. The outbreak began in January and involves 419 cases. Initial tests have ruled out common hemorrhagic fevers, with some cases testing positive for malaria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 25-02-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 09:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In northwestern Congo, an unknown illness has claimed over 50 lives, raising alarms among local healthcare professionals and the World Health Organization (WHO) as of Monday.

The rapid progression of symptoms, resulting in death within 48 hours, is of significant concern, according to Serge Ngalebato, medical director at Bikoro Hospital, a key regional monitoring centre.

The initial outbreak emerged on January 21, with 419 reported cases and 53 deaths. The WHO has linked the first outbreak in Boloko to the consumption of a bat that led to three children's death with hemorrhagic fever symptoms. While outbreaks of animal-to-human transmitted diseases have increased by 60% in Africa over the last decade, tests have so far ruled out common hemorrhagic fevers, with some samples testing positive for malaria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

