Triumph of Hope: The Remarkable Third Kidney Transplant

A 47-year-old man, Devendra Barlewar, has achieved a medical milestone with a rare third kidney transplant at a private hospital, resulting in a total of five kidneys in his body.

The surgery was conducted at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, after Barlewar faced chronic kidney disease for 15 years and two unsuccessful transplants. Despite complications from COVID-19 last year, hope arrived through the donation of a kidney from a brain-dead farmer, opening a new chapter for Barlewar.

According to Dr. Ahmed Kamaal, complex medical challenges arose from Barlewar's four non-functioning kidneys, heightening the risk of immune rejection. However, successful specialised immunosuppression protocols paved the way for success. Dr. Anil Sharma explained the detailed surgical process undertaken to overcome space and vascular issues. Today, Barlewar enjoys improved health and independence.

