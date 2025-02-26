Measles Outbreak Claims First Life in West Texas

A measles outbreak in West Texas has claimed its first victim, marking a grim milestone in a situation that began escalating late last month. The death occurred in Lubbock, confirmed by city spokesperson Lauren Adams, though details about the deceased remain undisclosed.

The outbreak, according to the Texas state health department, has reached 124 cases spanning nine counties, with its impact extending into eastern New Mexico where nine cases have been reported. This contagious respiratory virus, known for its rapid spread, has serious implications if not properly contained.

The Mennonite community has been hit hard by this outbreak, facilitated by their travel routines across sparsely populated regions dotted with oil rigs. With many among them lacking immunity, health officials continue to emphasize preventive measures to stem the virus's advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)