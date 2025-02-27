Left Menu

Crisis in Care: Acute Shortage of Medical Personnel in Jharkhand

A performance audit revealed a significant shortage of medical officers, nurses, and paramedics in Jharkhand's state-run hospitals. The CAG report highlights vacancies in medical positions and shortages in teaching staff at medical colleges, urging governmental action to improve healthcare services and staffing levels across the state.

Crisis in Care: Acute Shortage of Medical Personnel in Jharkhand
A damning performance audit has revealed a critical shortage of medical staff in public health facilities in Jharkhand. Conducted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the report was tabled in the state assembly this Thursday, exposing alarming vacancies in medical roles as of March 2022.

The audit found that 2,210 posts for medical officers and specialists remain unfilled out of the 3,634 sanctioned positions, marking a staggering 61% deficit. Additionally, a severe shortage of staff nurses and paramedics was noted, with thousands of positions vacant, significantly affecting health services delivery.

Significant deficiencies were also recorded in teaching and non-teaching staff at medical colleges, with nearly half of the positions vacant. The report urged the Jharkhand state government to tackle these shortages urgently and adopt recommendations from medical council working groups to improve staffing and healthcare outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

