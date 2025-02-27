Tamil Nadu Unveils Bold Policy for Homeless Mental Health Care
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, unveiled a new policy aimed at providing comprehensive care for homeless individuals with mental illness. The policy includes an implementation framework and guidelines focusing on rescue, acute care, intermediary care, long-term care, and social reintegration services across the state.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has introduced a groundbreaking state policy focused on the care of homeless persons with mental illness. This initiative was launched through the Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday.
The detailed policy sets forth an implementation framework designed to offer comprehensive services to homeless individuals with mental health issues across the state, ensuring they receive the necessary care and support.
Aligned with both national and state mental health policies, the proposal seeks to reinforce sustainable development goals while outlining services in stages: rescue and acute care, intermediary care, long-term care, and social reintegration.
