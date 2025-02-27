Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Unveils Bold Policy for Homeless Mental Health Care

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, unveiled a new policy aimed at providing comprehensive care for homeless individuals with mental illness. The policy includes an implementation framework and guidelines focusing on rescue, acute care, intermediary care, long-term care, and social reintegration services across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:40 IST
Tamil Nadu Unveils Bold Policy for Homeless Mental Health Care
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has introduced a groundbreaking state policy focused on the care of homeless persons with mental illness. This initiative was launched through the Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

The detailed policy sets forth an implementation framework designed to offer comprehensive services to homeless individuals with mental health issues across the state, ensuring they receive the necessary care and support.

Aligned with both national and state mental health policies, the proposal seeks to reinforce sustainable development goals while outlining services in stages: rescue and acute care, intermediary care, long-term care, and social reintegration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025