Measles Outbreak in Texas Tests U.S. Vaccine Policies

A significant measles outbreak in Texas, resulting in the death of an unvaccinated child and nearly 20 hospitalizations, poses a major challenge for U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Public health experts urge increased vaccination rates to prevent further spread of the highly contagious disease.

Updated: 27-02-2025 22:48 IST
The resurgence of measles in Texas, where an unvaccinated child has died and many others are hospitalized, marks a critical test for U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his vaccine skepticism. Experts stress the importance of vaccination to combat one of the largest outbreaks in recent years.

More than 130 measles cases have been recorded in Texas and New Mexico, with state officials warning of potential further spread due to the highly contagious nature of measles. Local hospitals confirm all hospitalized individuals were unvaccinated, emphasizing the need for up-to-date immunizations.

Public health authorities criticize Kennedy's downplaying of the outbreak's severity and highlight his long-standing anti-vaccine stance. With health experts calling for robust vaccination campaigns, the current situation underscores the continued danger of vaccine misinformation in maintaining public health.

