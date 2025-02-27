Measles Outbreak in Texas Tests U.S. Vaccine Policies

The resurgence of measles in Texas, where an unvaccinated child has died and many others are hospitalized, marks a critical test for U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his vaccine skepticism. Experts stress the importance of vaccination to combat one of the largest outbreaks in recent years.

More than 130 measles cases have been recorded in Texas and New Mexico, with state officials warning of potential further spread due to the highly contagious nature of measles. Local hospitals confirm all hospitalized individuals were unvaccinated, emphasizing the need for up-to-date immunizations.

Public health authorities criticize Kennedy's downplaying of the outbreak's severity and highlight his long-standing anti-vaccine stance. With health experts calling for robust vaccination campaigns, the current situation underscores the continued danger of vaccine misinformation in maintaining public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)