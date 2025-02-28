Mystery Illness in Congo: Malaria or Food Poisoning?

A mysterious illness wreaking havoc in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo is suspected to be malaria or food poisoning, according to local health officials. The disease has claimed at least 50 lives and affected over 943 people in Equateur province this month, showing symptoms such as fever, fatigue, and weight loss.

Dieudonne Mwamba, director general of the National Institute of Public Health, noted similarities with an earlier outbreak identified as malaria. The World Health Organization, supporting the current diagnosis, has reported 1,096 affected cases and 60 deaths. Reports suggest a bat carcass consumed by children could be linked to the outbreak.

An extensive testing campaign revealed 78% of samples were malaria-positive, ruling out viral hemorrhagic fever. The WHO, alongside Africa CDC, plans to intensify monitoring and collaborate with local health entities to delve deeper into the investigation. Five villages remain severely impacted by the outbreak, propelling a focus on a coordinated response.

(With inputs from agencies.)