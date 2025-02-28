$28.3 Million Investment to Boost Hawke’s Bay Hospital Bed Capacity

The New Zealand Government has announced a $28.3 million investment to expand patient bed capacity at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, aiming to alleviate pressure on acute services and improve hospital flow, Health Minister Simeon Brown confirmed today.

"Improving health infrastructure is a priority for the Government to ensure New Zealanders have access to timely, quality healthcare," Minister Brown stated. "Hawke’s Bay Hospital is currently facing significant strain due to high inpatient occupancy rates, which is affecting hospital flow and extending patient stays in the emergency department."

To address these challenges, the funding will facilitate the construction of a new 28-bed temporary inpatient unit at Hawke’s Bay Hospital. Expected to be operational by mid-2026, the unit will provide immediate relief while the hospital continues planning for long-term infrastructure development.

Enhancing Patient Flow and Reducing ED Stays

Minister Brown emphasized that the additional capacity will lead to better management of patient volumes, reducing congestion in the emergency department and minimizing delays in elective surgeries. "By improving patient flow, we can ensure ED patients are discharged or admitted more quickly, making healthcare services more efficient and reducing overall wait times," he explained.

This initiative aligns with the Government’s broader health targets to achieve shorter emergency department stays and improve access to elective treatments.

Part of a Larger Health Infrastructure Plan

While acknowledging that more work is required to meet the growing healthcare demands of the Hawke’s Bay region, Minister Brown noted that this investment represents an immediate and impactful step. "This interim solution will allow the hospital to increase capacity quickly, while we continue working towards a permanent redevelopment plan," he said.

This announcement follows recent government approvals for additional healthcare investments in the region, including a $29.3 million expansion of radiology services and a $37.2 million allocation for the district's first Linear Accelerator, aimed at enhancing cancer treatment capabilities.

The Government remains committed to strengthening New Zealand’s healthcare infrastructure to meet current and future demands, ensuring quality and timely care for all patients.