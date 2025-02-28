Delhi's Ailing Health Infrastructure: CAG Report Highlights Critical Deficiencies

The latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has revealed alarming insights into the state of Delhi's healthcare infrastructure, spotlighting significant staff shortages and insufficient supplies in Mohalla Clinics.

Critiquing the former AAP-led administration's efforts, the report exposes unutilized funds and highlights serious challenges such as the lack of adequate medicines, equipment, and personnel. It notes prolonged waiting times for surgeries and a dire shortage of specialist healthcare professionals.

The problem extends beyond clinics, affecting hospitals, which grapple with inefficiencies due to a poorly managed budget and delayed infrastructure projects. Many government-assigned healthcare plots remain unused, exacerbating the crisis.

