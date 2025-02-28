Weight Loss: A Key to Reversing Type 2 Diabetes

A new study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology indicates a strong link between weight loss and remission of type 2 diabetes. The research examined 22 trials and found that patients who managed a weight loss of 20% to 29% were 50% likely to experience complete remission. Impressively, up to 80% of those shedding 30% of their body weight no longer showed symptoms of diabetes.

Remission, defined by normalized hemoglobin A1c and fasting blood sugar levels without medication, was unattainable for those reducing less than 20% of their weight. Yet, partial remission was noted in about 5% of those losing under 10%. As weight loss increased, so did remission likelihood, reaching 90% among those with over 30% weight reduction.

Recognizing that type 2 diabetes constitutes 96% of diabetes cases and largely affects overweight individuals, researchers stress the potential impact of accessible weight loss medications in managing and potentially reversing this prevalent disease.

